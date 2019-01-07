Police: Vandals throw rocks at cars on I-26, woman taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Vandals apparently threw large rocks at cars on I-26 Saturday injuring one woman, Charleston Police say.
Four cars were hit Saturday night on the interstate's eastbound lane near the Spruill Avenue construction.
David Lantz and his wife were headed home on I-26 when their SUV was hit on the passenger side.
"Just boom, just a big boom on the passenger side of the vehicle," Lantz said Monday.
Lantz drove to Mt. Pleasant, got out and inspected the damage.
"It was large, big enough to put the damage on my vehicle, very scary, very scary," Lantz said.
Lantz is convinced he was targeted.
“It came from the side of the road. It was airborne, it didn’t fall. We were not going under an overpass. It was somebody in my opinion on the side of the road throwing objects at cars,” he said.
Lantz soon learned he wasn't the only victim.
According to an incident report, three other cars were hit in the same area around the same time. One woman had a rock ‘twice as large as a softball’ sticking out of her windshield.
She told officers she heard 'a loud bang' and had her face covered with glass.
Officers found similar rocks in the grass next to the interstate.
"This is something we need to be aware of. I mean if it would have been a motorcyclist or my car would have been a lower profile vehicle, it might have been a whole lot worse," Lantz said.
Lantz is hoping the vandal is caught and is forced to learn a hard lesson.
So far, no arrests have been made.
