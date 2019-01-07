Red Cross helping Dorchester Co. family after house fire

HARLEYVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a family whose home was damaged Sunday by a fire in the Harleyville area.
The Dorchester County Fire Department responded to the fire on Tunnel Road, according to a release from the Red Cross. Two adults and one child escaped the fire. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Authorities have not yet released a cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.