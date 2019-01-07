South Carolina ranked one of 2019′s worst states for families, study says

South Carolina ranked one of 2019′s worst states for families, study says
South Carolina was ranked as one of the worst states to raise a family, according to a new WalletHub study.
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 7, 2019 at 7:35 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 8:41 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been ranked as one of the worst states to raise a family, according to a new study by WalletHub.

To determine the best states to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states on key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.

The key factors considered in the study were: Family Fun, Health & Safety, Education and Child Care, Affordability and Socio-economics.

Source: WalletHub

Best States for Families

1. Minnesota

2. Massachusetts

3. North Dakota

4. Vermont

5. New Hampshire

6. New York

7. Wisconsin

8. New Jersey

9. Rhode Island

10. Nebraska

Worst States for Families

41. Georgia

42. Oklahoma

43. South Carolina

44. Arkansas

45. Nevada

46. Alabama

47. West Virginia

48. Louisiana

49. Mississippi

50. New Mexico

The study found that Minnesota was the best place of 2019 to raise a family, while New Mexico was ranked the worst. For more information on this study, visit the Wallethub website.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.