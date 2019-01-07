South Carolina ranked one of 2019′s worst states for families, study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been ranked as one of the worst states to raise a family, according to a new study by WalletHub.
To determine the best states to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states on key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.
The key factors considered in the study were: Family Fun, Health & Safety, Education and Child Care, Affordability and Socio-economics.
Best States for Families
1. Minnesota
2. Massachusetts
3. North Dakota
4. Vermont
5. New Hampshire
6. New York
7. Wisconsin
8. New Jersey
9. Rhode Island
10. Nebraska
Worst States for Families
41. Georgia
42. Oklahoma
43. South Carolina
44. Arkansas
45. Nevada
46. Alabama
47. West Virginia
48. Louisiana
49. Mississippi
50. New Mexico
The study found that Minnesota was the best place of 2019 to raise a family, while New Mexico was ranked the worst. For more information on this study, visit the Wallethub website.
