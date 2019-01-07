Strategist who helped Cunningham to victory sets sights on Beto O’Rourke

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Democratic strategist who played a key role in Joe Cunningham’s win in South Carolina’s first congressional district is joining a group that hopes to move the needle on Beto O’Rourke and push him toward a 2020 run for president.
According to their website, the goal of the “Draft Beto” campaign is to convince Beto O’Rourke to run for President in 2020 and former Cunningham spokesman Tyler Jones will serve as the group’s South Carolina state director.
“We believe by building the grassroots infrastructure and financial resources we’ll be able to not only convince Beto to run for the Democratic nomination, but give him a head start," a statement reads on the website. “That’s why every single dollar we raise is put into an escrow account, which immediately transfers to Beto’s campaign if he decides to run.”
“Excited to be onboard,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “2020 is the year we turn the page on the Trump presidency and usher in a new generation of leadership in the White House. Beto O’Rourke is the person who can inspire millions of voters and bring about the change we desperately need and deserve.
#DraftBeto”
O’Rourke gained national attention during the midterm elections when he ran against Ted Cruz in the Texas senate race and lost. Jones also runs a political advocacy group in Charleston called SpeakStrategic.
