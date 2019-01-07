Teen charged with armed robbery after woman responds to online car ad

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A teenager has been arrested after a woman went to a meeting spot to buy a car and was robbed at gunpoint.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 17-year-old Shaihiem Leonard Hamilton.
It happened on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2018 when a 34-year-old woman called police regarding an armed robbery.
The victim said it all started when she had a conversation with someone on the Letgo App identified as “David Johnson” to buy a 2005 Honda Accord for $1500.
The seller agreed to a meeting spot at Bertha’s Kitchen on 2332 Meeting St. where the victim pulled to the rear of the restaurant.
The victim told investigators she waited in the parking lot for an hour and began to feel like something was wrong with the deal.
According to the victim, a short time later a young male subject with a sweat shirt pulled over his face began walking around the car. Police say after the subject walked around the car a few times, he went and stood off in a field to the rear of the restaurant.
The victim said a short time later another young male subject armed with a gun and wearing a grey hoodie covering most of his face approached the driver’s side window and told her to “give it up.”
The victim said she did not have any cash, only checks from a law firm made out to the victim. She said she handed over the envelop to the suspect, and both suspects fled on foot towards the rear of the restaurant.
The victim then had the checks canceled. Three of the victim’s children were in the car at the time of the robbery, according to police.
Investigators described both of the suspects being between the ages of 14 and 16 with one of the suspects described as a young black male wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and/or sweat shirt, a black skully, dark blue jeans and red/black Nike sneakers.
The other suspect is described as a black male with a light grey hoodie.
