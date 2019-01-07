Three firefighters injured during Berkeley County house fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Three firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire Monday morning in Berkeley County.
It happened at a home on the 200 block of Big Nick Lane in Moncks Corner.
According to Berkeley County Government officials, fifteen minutes into fighting the fire, the front of the house collapsed and trapped two firefighters with the Whitesville Fire Department.
“The firefighters were safely extricated and transported to Trident Medical Center,” county officials said."One firefighter will be having surgery for a broken ankle, the other will soon be released from the hospital."
Later, a firefighter with Moncks Corner Fire Department went to the hospital and was treated for burns.
“We ask that you keep our injured firefighters in your prayers as they recover,” county officials said.
Hospital officials later released photos of Whitesville firefighters Corey Hanson and Darryl Greenhill in good spirits with their fellow firefighters.
Around 10:30 a.m., Berkeley County emergency dispatch received a call about a house fire on Big Nick Lane.
When crews arrived the fire was fully involved. County officials said it took one hour for crews to contain the five-alarm fire.
According to county officials, no one was home at the time of the fire, and the fire is being investigated and the cause is unknown.
Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, Moncks Corner City Fire Department and Whitesville Fire Department initially responded to the fire at the house. Authorities said a total of 14 fire departments responded.
“We would like to say thank you to those who donated food to our crews on scene,” Berkeley County Government officials said in a statement."Those who donated were Little Caesars, Fire House Subs, Big Lots, Chick-fil-a, Zaxby’s, Bojangles, Piggly Wiggly, Food Lion, Bi-Lo, Music Man BBQ, and CES."
