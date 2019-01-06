Three white sharks pinged off South Carolina coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An marine research group says South Carolina has been the hot hangout for white sharks to kick off 2019. According to a January 3 tweet from OCEARCH, an organization that collects data on a variety of aquatic species, three white sharks were ‘buzzing’ off the Carolina Coast near Charleston.
The sharks, named MissCosta, White SharkHal and Grey Lady shark are each named by the organization and tagged for data collection. According to the groups website the data collected on the animals is used for advancements in education, outreach and policy changes.
