United Airlines changes policy on emotional support animals

DENVER, CO (KDVR/CNN) - United airlines is changing its policies on emotional support animals on its flights.
Support animals are no longer allowed on flights longer than eight hours.
“We have seen increases in onboard incidents on longer flights involving these animals, many of which are unaccustomed to spending an extended amount of time in the cabin of an aircraft,” United wrote on its website.
In addition, United won't allow kittens or puppies less than four months old as support animals, in-cabin pets or service animals.
The airline says animals that young “typically have not received the necessary vaccinations that help ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”
United joins Delta and Spirit in changing polices on emotional support animals.
Delta and Spirit now require at least 48 hours’ notice to bring service animals on flights, as well as extra documentation.
The company said it will honor “reservations made prior to January 3 under the previous policy with the approved documentation, if required.”
Copyright 2019 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.