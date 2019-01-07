Unseasonable Warmth Continues; Much Cooler Temps Ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures above normal today and tomorrow. Highs are expected to top out into the low 70s under increasing clouds. A dry, cold front should pass through late tomorrow and bring chilly temperatures to the Lowcountry. Wednesday’s high will feel noticeably cooler (in the low 60s) before plummeting into the low/mid 50s Thursday through Sunday.
A few showers are possible this weekend, but no day looks to be a washout. Leave the umbrellas at home for the work week!
TODAY: Cool start, comfortable afternoon; LOW: 41, HIGH: 71.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy; LOW: 51, HIGH: 72.
WEDNESDAY: Noticeably cooler, mostly sunny; LOW: 46, HIGH: 61.
THURSDAY: Cold start, lots of sunshine; LOW: 35, HIGH: 50.
FRIDAY: Cold start, sunny; LOW: 52, HIGH: 52.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible; LOW: 40, HIGH: 55.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible; LOW: 41, HIGH: 53.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
