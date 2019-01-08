Attorneys representing alleged CCSD abuse victim vow questions will be answered

“When [Gethers] was placed on administrative leave for five days, you know, a week, and then knowing that child porn was on the computer and knowing North Charleston Police Department had an opened an investigation and allowed [him] to go back to school, he was given another CCSD-issued laptop,” Peper said. “When he was finally arrested two years later, he not only had a desktop computer CCSD issued to him in his office, but they found another laptop that had been issued to him that he stored away in the library. Somebody’s going to have to explain that to me.”