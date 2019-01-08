BreadBot: Rising star of the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS (Gray News/CNN) – Could this be the best thing since sliced bread?
The Wilkinson Baking Company is on a roll at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), dominating the early publicity with its BreadBot. The CES is a yearly consumer tech conference where tech companies display their latest offerings.
The fully-automated breadmaking machine “mixes, forms, proofs, bakes and cools 10 loaves of bread per hour – all on its own,” according to a company press release.
The BreadBot is a lot bigger than a breadbox, so this isn’t for the home baker, but the manufacturer hopes you’ll soon see them in grocery stores around the country, making loaves of white, wheat, whole wheat, nine grain, sourdough and honey oat bread.
"Bread is a staple of American life. But in most supermarkets today, it has lost its emotional connection with the shopper," said company CEO Randall Wilkinson.
"In the age of home delivery, The BreadBot attracts consumers back to the store because it delivers fresh, delicious bread that is produced with theater and engagement.”
Bottom line: The BreadBot folks hope shoppers will ooh and aah over their breadmaking machine and will buy lots of loaves. Reviews from the CES say the bread smells wonderful and tastes delicious.
Three grocery chains in the U.S. are going to test the BreadBot over the next few months.
