Clemson Tigers' National Championship parade, stadium celebration to kick off

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Details on the Clemson Tigers' National Championship parade were announced after their big win Monday night.
It will be held Saturday, Jan. 12 in Clemson at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and eventually end at the east of Memorial Stadium, where the stadium celebration will kick off at 10:30 a.m.
Parade route:
The parade will start downtown at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street. It will then proceed to HWY 93 and turn left onto HWY 93 in front of Bowman Field.
The route will then take a right onto Calhoun Drive and finally take a right onto Fort Hill Street where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium. Players, coaches, administrators, invited guests, tiger band, cheerleaders, rally cats, mascots and many more are expected to celebrate!
It’s all set to wrap up at noon so fans can attend the Clemson basketball game against Virginia.
Stadium Celebration
The Stadium Celebration will be at Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 7 a.m.
Highlights/Replay from the Championship game will play on the video board up until it’s time for the parade to start. The parade will be shown live on the video board beginning at 9 a.m. and the Stadium Celebration will start at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The event will include hearing from coaches, players and special guests. This will also conclude prior to noon so fans can attend the Clemson vs. Virginia Basketball game. Tickets are available for purchase here.
National Championship Trophy Display
The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper, which was awarded to the Clemson Tigers as national college football champions, will be on display at stores in Seneca and Central this week. Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the actual 24k gold trophy that was presented on the field on Monday night.
Fans can see view the trophy on Thursday, Jan. 10 at BI-LO located on Bi-Lo Plaza in Seneca, SC from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
It will also be on display Friday, Jan. 11 at Walmart on Mile Road in Central, SC from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
