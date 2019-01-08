Deputies find mother, 5 children said to be living in filthy shed

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have found the mother and five children who were said to be living in a dirty shed in Colleton County, according Colleton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Chapman.
A warrant was out for Precious Kidwell for unlawful conduct toward a child. Deputies had previously arrested and charged Charlie Kidwell, the father of the children after the shed was discovered last week.
Precious Kidwell is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 4 p.m.
While on the scene, Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland discovered a 12-foot by 12-foot shed where the family were living, Lowes said. Deputies say the shed was barely visible because of the amount of debris surrounding it as well as clothes hanging from trees in the area.
Inside, Strickland found loft beds lining the walls and the floor that were covered in mold, Lowes said. He also found cardboard boxes for insulation, sheets stained dark brown, empty alcohol containers and perishable food on the floor, deputies say.
Strickland said there was no running water or electricity and he also noticed children’s toys, chemicals, cookware with rotting food, mounds of trash and an old car tire full of fecal matter that was being used as a toilet, Lowes said.
Strickland called in the Colleton County Criminal Investigations Division and the Department of Social Services to the scene to investigate.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a neighbor told investigators the Kidwells lived there with five children and four animals.
Charlie Kidwell’s bond hearing was held on Friday, Lowes said. A judge set bond at $75,000 and ordered GPS monitoring and that Kidwell have no contact with the children, she said.
