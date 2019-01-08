Dick’s Sporting Goods opens early after Clemson wins national title

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry Dick’s Sporting Goods’ stores opened early on Tuesday morning to celebrate the Clemson Tigers National Championship victory.
The Tigers demolished the Crimson Tide on Monday night, taking down Alabama 44-16 behind the effort of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 20-of-32 passes for 347 yards. He tossed three touchdowns to Travis Etienne, Justyn Ross, and Tee Higgens to lift Clemson to their second title in three years.
Some fans couldn’t wait and headed out late Monday night, but Dick’s also opened three Lowcountry locations at 7 a.m. Tuesday which can be found below:
- Kmart Center 1114 Bowman Road Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
- Azalea Square 355 Azalea Sq. Blvd. Summerville, SC 29483
- Citadel Mall 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407
Dozens of fans were there shopping for all new gear, including Kelly James, a Clemson graduate. "The fact that I got to watch my alma mater win once more absolutely is an ecstatic feeling,” James said. “I loved being able to celebrate it with my friends and being able to celebrate even tomorrow.”
Dick’s is selling the College Football Championship gear including the official locker room t-shirt and hat. There’s also cups and flags.
