Donation made toward renovating old Chicora Elementary School in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Nearly half a million dollars has been donated toward the renovation effort at the old Chicora Elementary School in North Charleston
In 2017, the community development company Metanoia announced plans to revitalize the historic building to create a community center for its neighbors.
On Tuesday, Ingevity, donated $400,000 toward the renovation of the early childhood education center. This donation is the first publicly announced gift towards Metanoia’s efforts to revitalize the school as a community asset.
“We are thrilled by this generous donation from Ingevity,” Bill Stanfield, Metanoia’s CEO, said. “Their support is a major boost to our effort to create the region’s only A-rated Early Childhood Education Program serving low income students.”
The center will serve 95 children of mixed income in the Charleston region. Officials said about 70 of those children will be from the neighborhood.
The Ingevity wing will feature an education display focused on science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM.
“This center will serve as a model for early childhood education,” Michael Wilson, Ingevity’s president and CEO, said. “Research shows that once the core objective of providing high-quality, early education is met, there is a domino effect that begins to improve conditions throughout the community. Since Ingevity is headquartered only four miles from the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood, we have a vested interest in the development and strength of this beloved community.”
Officials hope the Early Childhood Education Center at old Chicora Elementary will fill the profound void for financially accessible, rigorous early childhood education in the area.
The early childhood education center of the old school is slated to be an A-rated quality center by South Carolina Department of Social Services. The facility will also house nonprofit office space, a performing arts center and artist studios.
The entire project is slated to cost $11 million. As of Tuesday, about $3 million has been raised.
Officials are hoping to start construction by the end of this year and the goal is to open the renovated building in 2020.
