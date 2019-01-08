FBI investigated assault of Lowcountry teen at pool as possible civil rights violation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations looked into a Dorchester County woman who assaulted a black teen at a pool in the summer of 2018 as a possible civil rights violation, according to FBI spokesman Don Wood.
The FBI ultimately closed the probe with no arrest or indictment and the case is now closed, Wood said.
Police say she told a 15-year-old and his friends they didn’t belong at the Reminisce Community pool. Video captured her hitting the teen and telling him to get out.
The teen says he was staying at a friend’s house and was invited to the pool. He also told officers that the teens were respectful and began to leave when Sebby-Strempel began calling the teens “punks” and using “racial slurs”, according to the incident report.
The friend’s father told police that they have a family friend who lives in the Reminisce Community and had extended an invitation to the victim and the friend’s family to go swimming at the pool, the report stated.
When Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office detectives went to serve a warrant for the third-degree assault charge at Sebby-Strempel’s address, she allegedly pushed one detective into a wall and bit another on the arm, breaking the skin, according to the incident report.
