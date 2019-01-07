INDICTMENT: Former Manning, SC police chief Shaffer arrested by FBI agents

MANNING, SC (WIS) - The former Manning, SC police chief has been arrested by FBI special agents, FBI Columbia spokesperson Don Wood said on Monday.
Gary Blair Shaffer appeared in federal court in Charleston on Monday, where he was charged with include theft of federal funds and money laundering while Blair Shaffer worked as police chief in 2015. He pled not guilty to those charges.
Shaffer was fired from his job in July 2018 after a vote by the city council. The firing was called into question on whether it was legal or not. Shaffer was replaced by an interim police chief.
Shaffer had been the Manning police chief since 1993 and was fired for “violation of agency policy not involving misconduct” which could have been “substandard performance, excessive absenteeism, sleeping on duty, etc.,” according to his South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy file.
You can read the full indictment here:
