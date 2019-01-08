Lowcountry Clemson fans gear up for big game

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The big game between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night has people in the Lowcountry out buying last minute gear to support their orange and purple team.
After people got off work and ate dinner the Clemson fans began wandering into Palmetto Moon at Tanger Outlers to pick up a last-minute attire.
“We actually had a good bit of people this morning that wanted to grab last minute gear, face tattoos and hoodies,” said Danielle Shirley, a Palmetto Moon store manager.
The Palmetto Moon manager says the store has been labeled the collegiate headquarters for Clemson gear which makes them a one stop shop for anything tigers related.
A self-proclaimed die-hard Clemson fan says he never needs an excuse to buy more gear but today was a given.
“I have a lot of Clemson gear just getting something new I want to be fresh for the game,” said Antwan Wright, a Clemson fan.
Palmetto Moon employees say that if the orange and purple come out on top tonight then they will be celebrating in their own way in the morning.
“If they do end up winning tonight we will have in t-shirts for the win and some other goodies like hats and coozies to be in tomorrow morning and ready,” Shirley says.
Palmetto Moon isn’t the only one with plans to celebrate a win,
Dicks Sporting Goods in West Ashley also says that if Clemson wins they will stay open late tonight with special winner attire on sale and open early tomorrow morning.
