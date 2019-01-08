Man facing 11 counts of possessing child porn given get out jail free card

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A Mt. Pleasant man accused of having child porn on his computer was freed from jail Monday without having to pay any money.
Mt. Pleasant police arrested 36-year old Jonathan Brannan on Sunday.
Investigators say the computer owned by Brannan was seized from his home in June, 2018.
Brannan's neighbors were surprised to hear about his arrest.
"Stop it, no way," Suzanne Tully said.
"I don't really like that. I have an 11 year old son," said another neighbor who declined to be on camera.
According to the arrest warrant, Brannan's computer had photos of children 'engaged in sexual activity.'
It also had photos of children appearing in a state of 'sexually explicit nudity.'
"Oh my gosh, we've been wondering what was going on," Tully said.
On Monday, Brannan went in front of Charleston County Magistrate Priscilla Baldwin for a bond hearing. Court and jail records show Baldwin, set a $110,000 personal recognizance bond on the 11 child porn charges.
That means Brannan did not have to pay any money to get out of jail.
"What is going on? Why would they let him out without any bond?" Tully asked.
We tried to get an answer from Judge Baldwin and Chief Magistrate Leroy Linen but they did not get back to us. According to the State Law Enforcement Division, Brannan does not have a criminal record in South Carolina.
A defendant's criminal background is one of the factors considered when judges set bond.
A spokesman for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office which is prosecuting said they made no recommendation to Baldwin on bond.
We also wanted to talk to Brannan but he wasn't home today.
If convicted, Brannan faces up to ten years in prison on each count.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.