New poll shows South Carolinians in favor of legalizing medical marijuana

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new poll shows a majority of South Carolinians are in favor of legalizing medical marijuana.
The poll, from Benchmark Research, shows 72 percent of South Carolinians support legalizing medical marijuana. The poll asked 400 people living in the Palmetto State and found that most were in favor of legalization, including 84 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of independents, and 63 percent of Republicans.
This show of support is the latest for legalized medical marijuana in the state.
In June, South Carolina Democratic primary voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of legalizing medical marijuana, with 82 percent saying they agree with allowing doctors to prescribe the drug to patients in a non-binding ballot advisory question.
Judy Ghanem is the state director of Outreach for Compassionate South Carolina, an advocacy group in support of medical marijuana. She said its legalization could help change the lives of many patients.
“They have been suffering long enough and it’s time there is an alternative available for the patients who have either not had good results with what’s currently available to them, or the ones who, like my daughter, the medication worked but the side effects were so dramatic that it makes it not worth it,” said Ghanem.
Ghanem added she hopes the results of this poll will help push state lawmakers to further advance medical marijuana bills as they begin the 2019 legislative session.
“After all, the legislators are voted into office and their job is to represent the people. Now that it’s definitive that the majority of the people do support medical cannabis I do think that they’re going to be able to look at it with fresh eyes,” she said.
