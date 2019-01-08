Police release pictures of man sought in connection to Charleston assault

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of a man they are trying to identify in connection to an assault in downtown Charleston.
Charleston police say the assault happened on 330 Concord Street on Jan. 6.
Investigators describe the man as a white male in his late 20s with brown hair, weighing 150 to 160 pounds and between 5’9” and 5’10,” and clean shaven.
According to authorities, he was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray hoodie sweatshirt and a black knit hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Galster with CPD at the Team 2 Office at 843-579-6433 or by email at galsterk@charleston-sc.gov
