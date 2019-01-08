Proposed Folly Beach ordinance would require house numbers to be more visible

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday, the Folly Beach city council will vote to update an ordinance that will make address numbers more visible to first responders.
Folly Beach Public Safety officers have said dense foliage and hidden driveways sometimes makes it difficult to respond to calls.
Now they’re asking city council to make changes.
Under the new ordinance, residents would be required to make their house numbers reflective or ensure that they are totally visible at night.
The proposed ordinance also says that whenever the primary entrance, like the front door isn’t visible from the street, the number must be placed near the walkway, driveway or mailbox.
The new changes will make this ordinance helpful for tourist as well as homeowners. House numbers will be required on beachfront home walkways.
Changing or updating house numbers would be the responsibly of the property owner. Numbers should be more than three inches tall and a contrasting color from the building.
