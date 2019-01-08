Return to Winter-like temperatures ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front is due to arrive here in the Lowcountry early tomorrow morning and will begin ushering in much cooler weather by Wednesday afternoon. Today will start out with clouds and transition to a sunny sky with the last of the mild temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s. We’ll begin our cool down tomorrow when highs will be in the low 60s. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only reach the low 50s with morning lows much cooler in the 30s. The next chance of rain will move in this weekend with the potential for a few showers late Saturday and into Sunday. Right now, it appears the best rain chance may pass through the area overnight Saturday into Sunday.