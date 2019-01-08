Summerville Police Department investigating car break-ins at businesses

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is trying to find who recently broke into five cars at businesses in the town.
On Monday evening, members say two cars were broken into at Orangetheory Fitness. Police say someone broke their car windows and items were stolen. Their car doors were locked.
Workers there says three other cars have been burglarized over the last few months as well.
Some of the stolen items include a laptop, purses, phones, wallets and bookbags.
The business is located in the Summerville Market Place Shopping Center on N. Main Street and has a shared parking lot.
Summerville Burrito Company and Crust Wood Fire Pizza are also in the shopping center. There are also reports of someone breaking into those businesses in December.
Police have not made any arrests.
Goose Creek resident Connie Smith says she will be more cautious in the future.
“Especially in this area because it’s right center of town. It’s a little bit scary that that’s going on right here in a very busy shopping center so it would make me....going out by myself at night I might be a little less likely to do that,” Smith said.
This comes after several businesses were burglarized around the holidays.
Police say there were at least four burglaries at different Summerville businesses that happened within six days of each other. The first of that cluster was reported on December 21. Those businesses include Ice House Bar, Montreux Bar, Kickin' Chicken and Summerville Burrito Company.
People say they heard about other car break-ins in the area Monday night.
“I drive a convertible so I probably won’t be leaving it open when I come in and out,” Smith said. “Luckily at night usually I’m with my husband so that’ll make it a little more secure. Travel in packs is what they say right.”
The studio manager at Orangetheory Fitness provided the following statement:
"Our number one concern is member and staff safety. We are excited to continue providing the best workout in a safe environment."
Chris Milligan wasn't aware of the crimes while shopping. He says he hopes the suspects are caught.
"I grew up in sort of a high crime area and we were always taught if you had anything you either take it with you in a bag or hide it up under the seats, which is good anyway because you leave stuff laying out it's almost an invitation sometimes for people or criminals who are looking and trying doors," Milligan said.
The Summerville Police Department wants to remind people to remove valuables from your car and to keep things in your car out of eyesight.
If you have any information about these cases you are asked to call the Summerville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
