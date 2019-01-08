Summerville police officers searching for man wanted for Circle K armed robbery

SUMMERVILLE SC (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video robbing a Circle K in Summerville.
It happened at the location on 1365 Boone Hill Road this past weekend.
Employees say a man armed with a gun came into the store and stole money from the register.
According to police, he also ordered customers to the ground and attempted to get inside the manager’s office.
On Saturday morning, a police officer responded to the Circle K for a report of an armed robbery.
The victim said she was in the process of helping two customers when she turned around and saw the suspect.
The suspect told the customers to get on the ground, then went behind the counter and asked the employee if she had the key to the manger’s office. A report states at the time, the suspect had his gun pointed at the employee’s back.
When the employee said she didn’t have it, the suspect attempted to get inside of the office but failed to do so.
The suspect then pointed the gun at the employee and demanded all the money out of the register. He then left the store with money.
Another employee who was working in the back manager’s office said she saw the suspect yelling for money at the front counter. She told officers she saw the suspect holding a gun beside his leg.
She then saw the suspect demanding money, then leaving at which time the employee called police.
The victim described the suspect as a male with a Hispanic accent, weighing 180 to 190 pounds, with light skin, black hair that was dry and straight, and wearing a grey hoodie, a black and white bandanna that covered his face, and white latex gloves.
Surveillance video showed the suspect come out of the woods near the rear of the business.
The suspect was heard saying,"Open up, open up! Come on!" and “Come on, come on! Get on the ground!”
