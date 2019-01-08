Tri-county companies hiring, looking to fill more than 1000 job openings

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Six new and existing companies in the tri-county are hiring, looking to fill more than 1000 job openings.
There are two information sessions next week for you to learn more about these employment opportunities.
“A new one we have is Repower South in Berkeley County, and they actually work at the landfill, but they do the recycling. We have Kuehne Nagel and they’re at the Mercedes-Benz plant and they do all the logistics there on the plant,” said Elizabeth Jablonski, area director of readySC.
Jablonski says there are lots of exciting opportunities with new and existing companies in the tri-county.
“W International just announced, I think right before the holidays. They’re the big welding company coming in Berkeley County. So they’re gonna be there as well to talk about their positions,” Jablonski said.
W International will start operating very soon, and is looking to fill 600 positions.
The others combined have more than 400 openings for a total of more than 1000 chances for you to get a job.
And these are permanent positions.
All six companies will have representatives at two information sessions on Wednesday Jan., 16. Those companies are Repower South, Sundaram-Clayton, Kuehne Nagel, W International, Scout and Thorne Research.
That information session is going to happen inside of building 920 the main auditorium on the campus of Trident Technical College.
They have plenty of room for people from all over the tri-county who want to come out to learn more about landing a job with one of these companies.
You’ll learn about the products these companies make and get a better sense of whether one of these companies is a good fit for you.
If you want to attend, there will be two information sessions on Wednesday, Jan., 16. The first runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Both take place at Trident Technical College, Building 920, located at 7000 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. You do not need to register and the sessions are open to all residents in the tri-county area.
