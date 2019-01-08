WATCH LIVE: Swinney to hold news conference on Clemson’s National Championship win

SANTA CLARA, CA (WCSC) - Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney will hold a news conference at noon Tuesday on the Tigers' win, their third claimed national title and its first since 2016, which also came against Alabama.
With a dominating victory over Alabama, Clemson becomes the first 15-0 champion in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision and makes its bid to be remembered as one of the best teams ever.
After surviving a couple of close calls early in the season, the Tigers romped past Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl and handed Nick Saban the worst loss of the Alabama coaching career with a 44-16 blowout in the national championship game.
Clemson’s defense locked down Alabama in the second half and helped carry the No. 2 Tigers to a 44-16 win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
