‘We didn’t just win, we dominated.’ Former Ambassador Nikki Haley celebrates Clemson win

SANTA CLARA, CA (WIS) - A familiar face was in the crowd, cheering on the Clemson Tigers. Former Ambassador to the United Nations and Clemson Alumna Nikki Haley gloated about the big win against Alabama on Monday night.
“We didn’t just win, we dominated and we dominated in a big way," she said. "Clemson’s going to be on the charts for a long time.” The Tigers came away with a 44-16 win over Alabama.
“Clemson Tigers are here to stay and they made the Clemson family proud, they made South Carolina proud, and the country just saw what we’re made of,” Haley said.
Don’t miss the National Championship Parade and Stadium Celebration on Jan. 12.
