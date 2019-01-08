11-year-old hit by truck while waiting for school bus in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An 11-year-old child who is a student at C.E. Williams Middle School was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while waiting for the school bus in a West Ashley subdivision, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis.
At approximately 6:45 a.m. the child ran into the street as the bus approached the stop on Muirfield Parkway in the Shadowmoss neighborhood, Francis said. A driver in a pickup truck was approaching from the opposite direction and hit the child, Francis said.
The child was alert and conscious at the scene, but was taken to MUSC as a precaution. Francis said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.