Brown named running backs coach at USC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thomas Brown has been hired as the running backs coach at the University of South Carolina, Head Football Coach Will Muschamp announced Wednesday. Bobby Bentley will transition from running backs coach to tight ends coach for the 2019 season.
Coach Eric Wolford will also remain on the staff.
“Thomas is an accomplished running backs coach who has done a great job at multiple spots, including Wisconsin, Georgia and Miami,” Coach Muschamp said. “He’s an outstanding young football coach, having been a coordinator at Miami, and is an outstanding recruiter. We are excited to have him part of the Gamecock family.”
Brown has spent the past three seasons as the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach under head coach Mark Richt. This past season, the Canes rushed for 2,489 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry and 191.5 per game, while scoring 25 rushing touchdowns.
He and his wife, Jessica, have three children, Orlando, Tyson and Judah.
