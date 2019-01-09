Caught on camera: Meteor lights up the Virginia sky

By Brian Tynes | January 9, 2019 at 7:57 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 4:11 PM

(WWBT) - We’ve heard from several of you about a meteor streaking across the sky early this morning.

Many of you have reached out to NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden about the event. The shooting star looks like it happened around 6:35am Wednesday, Jan. 9

Here’s the only video we’ve found so far-- this was obviously SLOW-MOVING.

And matches up with people who say it burned brightly for 3 to 4 seconds.

Did you see it?

Report it to the American Meteor Society here:

[ Report Fireballs ]

Many reports have come in from NY to NC many people saw this one!

And join the conversation on Andrew’s Facebook page:

Did you see a meteor this morning? Lots of reports coming in! (If you did, tell me in the direction it was traveling...

Posted by Andrew Freiden NBC12 on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.