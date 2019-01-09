Caught on camera: Meteor lights up the Virginia sky

(WWBT) - We’ve heard from several of you about a meteor streaking across the sky early this morning.
Many of you have reached out to NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden about the event. The shooting star looks like it happened around 6:35am Wednesday, Jan. 9
Here’s the only video we’ve found so far-- this was obviously SLOW-MOVING.
And matches up with people who say it burned brightly for 3 to 4 seconds.
Did you see it?
Report it to the American Meteor Society here:
Many reports have come in from NY to NC many people saw this one!
And join the conversation on Andrew’s Facebook page:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.