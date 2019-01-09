Charleston Animal Society offering free pet food to federal workers during shutdown

The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to adopt dogs. (Source: Charleston Animal Society)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 9, 2019 at 8:13 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 8:13 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It can be difficult to make ends meet for some federal workers during the government shutdown. That’s why the Charleston Animal Society wants to help.

The organization says it is opening its pet food bank to the families of federal workers who can’t provide during the shutdown.

The Charleston Animal Society is located in the 2400 block of Remount Road in North Charleston. It is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

