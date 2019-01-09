Charleston area reservists delivered 8,000 lbs supplies to Guatemala for fire and rescue personnel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston area military reservists delivered supplies to Guatemala to help protect fire and rescue personnel from injuries while doing their jobs.
Reservisits from the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston delivered 8,000 pounds of humanitarian aide to Guatemala City as a apart of an aircraft training mission.
315th Airlift Wing spokes person, Michael Dukes says the people of Guatemala City received donated firefighting and rescue equipment supplies because the country does not have a tax system in place to provide the equipment.
These new donations will allow Guatemalan fire and rescue personnel to be protected while while doing their jobs.
Lt. Col. Rick Chadwick says missions like these help people in need and shows them that we are here to help.
“When you can combine our regular training with a mission that helps people in need, it’s a win for everyone," Chadwick said.
The delivery training mission is apart of ongoing efforts by the 315th Airlift Wing to utilize flight training hours to provide humanitarian relief to countries in need while also providing mandated training for C-17 aircrew members.
Guatemalan’s fire and rescue personnel received training on the new equipment prior to its arrival. The flight crew was also scheduled to deliver a donated ambulance but was unavailable to because of severe weather at the pickup location.
