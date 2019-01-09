Charleston city council authorizes mayor to execute IAAM lease

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston city council authorized the mayor to execute the lease between the city and the International African American Museum on Tuesday night.
The decision passed unanimously.
While the museum already hit its $75 million fundraising goal, officials say they need to raise another $10 million in order to make up for an increase in construction costs due to higher tariffs.
Once finished, the museum will sit on what was once Gadsden’s Wharf, where nearly half of the enslaved Africans who came ashore in North America disembarked.
