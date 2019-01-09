Cold front ushers in big changes to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong cold front moved through this morning and will help to usher in much cooler weather for the foreseeable future. Expect lots of sunshine to go with the big cool down and cold mornings over the next couple of days. A storm system looks to bring clouds and some rain to our upcoming weekend. Saturday should be mainly dry with a slight chance of rain late in the day. The best rain chance will pass through overnight with a few showers possibly leftover on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the 50s.