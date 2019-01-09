Coroner’s office seeking public’s help to identify man recovered from Cooper River

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are asking the public’s help to identify a man whose body was recovered from the Cooper River.
Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said the body was recovered from the Cooper River in the area of Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point on Monday at 9:50 a.m.
The coroner’s office describes the man as a young adult black male, 6-foot tall, and 165 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call (843) 746-4030.
