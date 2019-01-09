Deputies arrest driver who led them on chase

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they have arrested a man who abandoned a vehicle in North Charleston after a chase.
Berkeley County spokesperson Carli Drayton confirmed Charles Aaron Beaudrot, 42 is in police custody after leading them on a chase. Drayton added Beaudrot was arrested in Dec. 2018 and in Apr. 2018.
Deputies say they were in the area where a burglary had been reported to a business under construction off Old Highway 52. Officers spotted a white Chevy pick-up truck that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the burglary and attempted a traffic stop, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton.
The driver did not stop for deputies and led them on a chase that ended in North Charleston near Osprey Street and Falcon Road, Drayton said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.