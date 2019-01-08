‘Found your fish’: Man admits to eating woman’s pet fish

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges of cruelty to animals, improper telephone communications, and fugitive from justice after reportedly eating a woman’s pet fish, then sending her a photo of its “remains.”
According to the report from the LSU Police Department, in 2016, officers were sent to Blake Hall on LSU’s campus about a domestic dispute.
The victim says on Oct. 21, 2016, she had allowed her ex-boyfriend and some of his friends stay in her dorm for the LSU vs. Ole Miss game. She says they all participated in tailgating events that weekend. The victim goes on to say when she returned to her room on Oct. 22, she let one of the men, identified as Maxwell Taffin, 22, of Rumson, New Jersey, collect some belongings from her room. At that time, he reportedly told her, “Oh, by the way, check your fish tank," before running out of the room.
The victim saw no fish in her fish tank.
She then showed the officer a photo Taffin had reportedly sent her of fecal matter in a toilet with the caption, “Found your fish.”
Officers spoke with Taffin by phone on Oct. 24 to ask if he’d eaten the victim’s fish, to which he reportedly replied, “Yeah, I’ll be honest with you, I ate [the victim’s] fish.” Taffin claims to have eaten the fish when the victim stepped out of the room. When asked if he sent the photo of fecal matter to the victim, Taffin said a lot of people use his phone and it isn't password protected.
Taffin was instructed to visit LSUPD to receive a criminal summons, which he refused.
Taffin was arrested nearly three years later on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
