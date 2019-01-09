Gov. Henry McMaster to be sworn in Wednesday for first full term in office

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster will officially begin his first full term in office on Wednesday when he is sworn in during a ceremony in Columbia.
Governor McMaster is the first Columbia-native to be elected as South Carolina’s head-of-state in more than 100 years.
McMaster first transitioned to the role in 2017 while serving as the state’s lieutenant governor. He took on the top office when then Governor Nikki Haley became the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
He then defeated Democrat James Smith in the 2018 general election last November.
The inauguration ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on the south steps of the statehouse.
