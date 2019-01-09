Harlem Globetrotters player visits Lowcountry elementary school

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hundreds of Lowcountry kids at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary got a surprise when Harlem Globetrotter, Orlando “El Gato” Melendez visited their school.
He spoke to the kids about the “T.E.A.M. Up” program which stands for Talk, Empathize, Ask and Mobilize. It’s a program designed by the Harlem Globetrotters in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence to stop bullying in schools.
The talk was also combined with some classic Harlem Globetrotter tricks.
“Hopefully they get the message and they don’t feel like they’re being lectured like they’re doing something wrong," Melendez said. "It’s just a really fun way to encourage them to do the right thing, especially through social media, and I think it’s personally the best thing I do as a Harlem Globetrotter.”
Earlier in the day, Melendez visited the coffee shop Bitty and Beau’s to serve coffee and serve up some basketball tricks. He is the first and only Puerto Rican-born player to ever play for the Harlem Globetrotters, went on to play college basketball at UNC Chapel Hill and played with the Puerto Rican national team.
The Harlem Globetrotters are in town to play two games on Saturday, January 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
