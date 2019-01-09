Investigators identify man wanted for North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have identified a man wanted for a murder that happened last month in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Kenneth Chris Sigueza. He’s wanted for the murder of Eston Shoaf on Alton Street on Dec. 23.
Police describe him as an asian male, 5′6″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Last known addresses include Summerville and North charleston, and he’s known to drive a Black Nissan Pathfinder, Blue Chevy Tahoe, or White GMC Pickup with amber lights on top.
Anyone with information is urged to contact North Charleston police at (843) 554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
On Dec. 23, 2018, police officers responded to the area of East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue for a person who had been shot.
Officers found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Silverado which was stopped in the middle of the road. According to investigators, the victim had two gunshots to the back and one graze wound to the side of his head.
In addition, officers found multiple gunshot holes in the front windshield, and the rear windshield was also shattered.
The passenger of the vehicle said the shooting happened on Alton Street where people were working on the front yard of a house.
Police found several shell casings around an orange front load tractor in the area of the shooting.
