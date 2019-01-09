Investigators make arrest after couple discover murder victim in cemetery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man for a murder in Orangeburg County after a couple discovered a murder victim in a cemetery.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 55-year-old Stanley Lee Dixon of Bamberg County who was taken into custody on Wednesday.
“This is the result of a solid, thorough investigation by my investigators,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They got on the case and developed a suspect early and didn’t let go of the trail.”
Concerned citizens called 911 on Dec. 26, 2018 reporting that there appeared to be a body off Highway 301 near Cope.
A report states a woman called her husband and said she saw what appeared to be a man laying down in a cemetery.
When the husband drove to the cemetery he saw a man laying on the ground, then contacted police.
“Investigators would later identify the victim as a 40-year-old male from Bamberg County,” OCSO officials said."An autopsy would later reveal the man had been shot."
Dixon is set to make a court appearance on Thursday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Denmark Police Department assisted in the case.
