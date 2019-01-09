Lifelong SC friends celebrate birthday with hilarious newborn parody photoshoot

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Stephanie Smith and Nicole Ham are long-time friends and their friendship and personalities were showcased in a photo shoot that’s now gone viral.
The photos show Ham swaddled like every newborn photo shoot you’ve seen on Facebook in the last few years - except instead of celebrating DAYS of life, it’s celebrating Ham’s 336th month birthday.
For those unfamiliar, that means Ham is 28 years old. As customary in all photo shoots for newborns, it has a board highlighting some of Ham’s accomplishments: she loves champagne and hates dating in 2018.
“Because your best friend only turns 336 months once,” the post reads.
The Irmo High School graduates have been friends for a long time and clearly share the same cheeky sense of humor. Smith said this fun photoshoot came when Ham was visiting for the holidays.
“Nicole and I have been friends since middle school. Nicole was to be home for the holidays/her birthday, which meant we obviously had to plan something epic for her ‘birthday post,'" Smith said.
What made the photoshoot even more bold and fun? Ham’s real-life journey.
“Being 28 and single is a different world, especially when you grow up in a small town - one day you wake up your news feed is flooded with nothing but engagements, pregnancy announcements, and baby birthdays,” Smith said. "Nicole told me of her idea to recreate the common “baby milestone” photos, and I was sold. "
Smith is the owner of Southern Stitched Photography, a business in Columbia, and has been a photographer for three years. She focuses in wedding, portrait, and lifestyle photography.
“A trip to Michaels and $150 later, we gathered the materials and set up at her parent’s house where her mom and I attempted to swaddle her with the blanket, and I proceeded to hang over the top edge of a ladder to attempt to get the shot,” Smith said.
The duo has been featured on Good Morning America and Inside Edition, with the post receiving more than 41,550 shares since it was posted on Facebook on Dec. 29.
“These photos were nowhere near my best work - the lighting was not ideal, the angles were weird, and neither of us could keep a straight face; but, seeing how much others have enjoyed our humor has kept us laughing since," Smith said. "We’ve always thought we were pretty funny - Or hopelessly basic. We knew the photoshoot was silly, but that was the whole point!”
You can see more of Smith’s photography on her Southern Stitched Facebook page by clicking here.
