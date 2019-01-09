Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise arrested following Berkeley Co. car chase

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a business is in custody following a car chase in Berkeley County.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Charles Aaron Beaudrot who is charged with grand larceny with other charges pending.
According to investigators, Beaudrot was arrested after he bailed out of his vehicle following the car chase.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carli Drayton said Beaudrot was also arrested on Dec. 20, 2018.
Beaudrot’s latest arrest began Wednesday morning when deputies were patrolling the area of Old 52 after a burglary to a commercial business that was under construction.
The sheriff’s office said between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
While searching for the suspect, deputies found the suspect’s vehicle, and a traffic stop was attempted but the driver did not stop, deputies said.
The chase ended in North Charleston in the area of Osprey Street and Falcon Road where authorities say Beaudrot bailed on foot.
“Like all good vehicle pursuits - Beaudrot was eventually located and arrested by deputies,” BCSO officials said.
