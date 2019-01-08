Middle school teacher arrested after masturbating in class with students present

In an attempt to keep our school community informed, we want to share some information with you about an incident that occurred on January 8, 2019 with a substitute teacher at Creekside Middle School. Students reported suspicious behavior by the substitute that was taking place behind that teacher’s desk. Once the administration at Creekside Middle School was made aware of this behavior, the school resource officer immediately removed the substitute teacher from the classroom and building. Later in the day, the substitute teacher was charged by the Fairfield Police Department with public indecency. At this time, the school district is not aware of the substitute teacher having physical contact with any of our students. In addition, we are not aware of any students being exposed to any nudity. The Creekside Middle School administrative team has made attempts to personally contact the parents/guardians of every student who was in this substitute teacher’s classroom today.