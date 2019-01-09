Move over, No Shave November: Januhairy is here

(WTOL) - We as a society are very familiar with No Shave November, the one month of the year where it is socially acceptable for men and women alike to put down the razor and just let it grow.
November is also dubbed “Movember" for men to grow their facial hair in support of men’s health issues.
Now, January wants to get in on the fun with “Januhairy.”
According to Today, “Januhairy” was started by a student at the University of Dexter in the U.K. and inspires women to embrace their natural body hair for a month.
Januhairy also supports Body Gossip, a charity that motivates women to be all they can be through arts and education and “rock their own brand of gorgeous.”
The first post of the Januhairy Instagram page explains more:
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.