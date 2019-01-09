New hotel next to Waterfront Park in Charleston becoming closer to reality

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Designs for a new hotel and expansion of Waterfront Park will be going before the City of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday.
The hotel will be built on Concord Street in downtown Charleston and will stretch from the Waterfront Park fountain all the way to the cruise ship parking lot.
Below are the designs that will be going before the board.
The hotel will have 225 rooms with a cafe, ground-floor retail, a restaurant, a rooftop terrace, and a spa. It will be open to the public.
As for the park’s expansion, the riverwalk will be extended about 400 feet starting at the park's entrance on Concord Street and ending at Cumberland Street.
Construction is expected to start later this year and should be completed by 2021.
