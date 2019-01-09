Oldest synagogue in DC picked up and moved a few blocks

(CNN) - The oldest synagogue in Washington, D.C. was literally picked up and physically moved to a new location Wednesday.
A historic section of the Adas Israel synagogue was loaded onto a remote-controlled platform and moved, in a process that takes several hours.
It was taken from its spot near the Supreme Court and Capitol building to the corner of 3rd and F Streets, about a mile away.
There, it will become part of the new Capital Jewish Museum.
Kara Blond, the museum’s executive director, said the institution wanted to "literally embrace this historic building, connecting up the old with the new."
This is the third time the synagogue has moved since it was built in 1876. Ulysses S. Grant attended the dedication.
As for the Capital Jewish Museum, its artifacts will include a lace collar worn by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a banner carried by Jewish lobbyist Hyman Bookbinder during the 1963 March on Washington.
The museum is expected to be completed in 2021.
