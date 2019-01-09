Police investigating after house, vehicles struck by gunfire in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a house and two vehicles were struck by gunfire in North Charleston on Wednesday.
Police officers responded to the 5300 block of Trudy Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
A homeowner reported that gunfire struck his home, and officers located shell casings in front of the house.
Investigators said they also discovered that two vehicles, which were parked in the driveway, were also struck by bullets.
“The victim only reported seeing a black Hyundai speed away after the shots were fired,” NCPD officials said.
Police are continuing the investigation.
