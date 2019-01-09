Police seeks information about a missing Goose Creek teen

Police seeks information about a missing Goose Creek teen
Kaitlyn Mamano (Source: Goose Creek Police Department)
By Ashley Briggs | January 9, 2019 at 2:21 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 2:21 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Goose Creek police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Police say Kaitlyn Mamano, 16 of Goose Creek ran away from her home on Dec. 30.

Mamano is described by police as a white female, 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side and a baggy white t-shirt with a faded logo.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts , contact Goose Creek Police or Investigator Usher at 843-863-5200.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.