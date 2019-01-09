Police seeks information about a missing Goose Creek teen

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Goose Creek police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.
Police say Kaitlyn Mamano, 16 of Goose Creek ran away from her home on Dec. 30.
Mamano is described by police as a white female, 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side and a baggy white t-shirt with a faded logo.
If anyone has information about her whereabouts , contact Goose Creek Police or Investigator Usher at 843-863-5200.
